Bryce Point Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Chart Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $171.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

