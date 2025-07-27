Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on August 29th

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the business services provider on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Booz Allen Hamilton has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 72.35% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

