Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXT. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Crane NXT stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.81.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.37%.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Articles

