Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Head to Head Contrast

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) and NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NL Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Toray Industries pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NL Industries pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NL Industries has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NL Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Toray Industries and NL Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 NL Industries 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

NL Industries has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.12%. Given NL Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NL Industries is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NL Industries has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toray Industries and NL Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $16.83 billion 0.65 $514.21 million $0.64 21.49 NL Industries $148.24 million 2.13 $67.23 million $1.25 5.17

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NL Industries. NL Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toray Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and NL Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries 3.04% 4.26% 2.36% NL Industries 41.23% 14.97% 10.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of NL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NL Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NL Industries beats Toray Industries on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products. It also provides nylon, ABS, PBT, PPS, and other resins and molded products; polyolefin foam products; polyester, polyethylene, polypropylene, and other films; processed film products; raw materials for synthetic fibers and other plastics; fine chemicals; electronic and information materials; and graphic materials. In addition, the company offers carbon fibers, carbon fiber composite materials, and molded products; analysis, physical evaluation, research, and other services; and pharmaceuticals, medical devices, etc. Further, it provides engineering services; condominiums; industrial equipment and machinery; IT-related equipment; water treatment membranes and related equipment; and materials for housing, building, and civil engineering applications. The company was formerly known as Toyo Rayon Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Toray Industries, Inc. in 1970. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement devices, trim tabs, steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories; and grab handles, pin cleats, and other accessories; primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard and performance boats. In addition, the company produces and markets value-added titanium dioxide pigments, a base industrial product used in imparting whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability to a diverse range of customer applications and end-use markets, including coatings, plastics, paper, inks, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other industrial and consumer products. The company sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

