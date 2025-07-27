98,631 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Purchased by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 98,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,217,000 after buying an additional 1,299,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 644,002 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 932,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 280,402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 880,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $424,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,016.70. This trade represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.4%

PBI stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $493.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

About Pitney Bowes

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.