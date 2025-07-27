Reviewing Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO) & LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) and LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Image International and LG Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Image International N/A N/A N/A LG Display -7.17% -24.14% -6.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Planet Image International and LG Display, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Image International 0 0 0 0 0.00 LG Display 1 3 0 0 1.75

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Image International $149.83 million 0.53 $7.11 million N/A N/A LG Display $19.51 billion 0.20 -$1.79 billion ($1.78) -2.15

This table compares Planet Image International and LG Display”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Planet Image International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LG Display.

Volatility and Risk

Planet Image International has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LG Display has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Planet Image International beats LG Display on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands. It serves wholesalers, dealers, and retail customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Xinyu, China. Planet Image International Limited operates as a subsidiary of Aster Excellent Limited.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company also provides display panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. In addition, it provides janitorial services; invests in venture business and acquire technologies; and manages intellectual property. The company operates in Korea, China, rest of Asia, the Americas, Poland, and rest of Europe. LG Display Co., Ltd. was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in March 2008. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

