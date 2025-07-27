Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Bought by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC grew its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,149 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 11.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 10.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 326,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 31,384 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 16.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 15.1% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 444,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $860,108.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,854,268. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

