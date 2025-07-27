Streaming Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 24th

NVIDIA, Warner Bros. Discovery, Spotify Technology, AppLovin, Walt Disney, Trade Desk, and Western Digital are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies that provide upfront financing to mining or energy producers in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed portion of their future output at predetermined, discounted prices. Because streaming companies don’t operate mines or wells themselves, their returns are driven primarily by commodity price movements rather than day-to-day production risks. Investors use streaming stocks to gain leveraged exposure to metals or energy resources with potentially lower operational risk than owning a traditional miner. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,734,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,004,063. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.58. 102,158,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,602,148. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $12.82 on Thursday, hitting $687.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $300.57 and a one year high of $785.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $699.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.42.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.52.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,862,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.22. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

TTD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.37. 3,735,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,188,830. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

WDC stock remained flat at $69.32 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,429,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40.

