Cannabis Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 26th

Incannex Healthcare, Indivior, and Tilray Brands are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the cultivation, processing, distribution or ancillary services (such as equipment, software or branding) for medical and recreational cannabis. Investing in these stocks lets market participants gain exposure to an emerging industry that is driven by changing regulations, consumer demand and product innovation. Their performance is often sensitive to shifts in legalization policies, market competition and evolving public health standards. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Incannex Healthcare (IXHL)

Incannex Healthcare Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies. It develops products for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI) and concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, anxiety disorders, addiction disorders, pain, and other indications.

Shares of NASDAQ IXHL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 218,879,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,221,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 7.47. Incannex Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $3.12.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,044,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,409. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Indivior has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,795,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,733,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $692.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.82. Tilray Brands has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

