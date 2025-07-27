CPB (NYSE:CPF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. CPB had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

CPB Stock Down 0.6%

CPF opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. CPB has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $747.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04.

CPB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of CPB

In other CPB news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $72,747.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,596.41. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $92,357.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 72,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,668.62. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,764 shares of company stock worth $352,386. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CPB by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CPB during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CPB by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPB by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of CPB by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 89,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

