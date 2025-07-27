Bryce Point Capital LLC Has $924,000 Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Bryce Point Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.65. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $10,641,352.28. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $237,721,138. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.06.

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

