Top Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 26th

Tesla, Broadcom, GE Vernova, AltC Acquisition, and Oklo are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refinement, distribution and sale of energy resources such as oil, natural gas, coal and renewable power. Their performance is closely tied to commodity price swings, geopolitical events, technological developments and regulatory policies, making them prone to cyclical volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $10.76 on Friday, hitting $316.06. 147,437,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.65. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $290.18. 12,031,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,076,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.18. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $292.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded up $20.63 on Friday, hitting $644.60. 3,598,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.08. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $651.22.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $75.50. 18,541,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,491,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,484,780. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62.

