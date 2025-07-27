Bryce Point Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bryce Point Capital LLC reduced its stake in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Equifax by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Equifax by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,384,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Equifax by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,796,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $246.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.12. Equifax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

