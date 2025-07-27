Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 29,120 SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,120 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $27.50 on Friday. SM Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.62 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 27.61%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

