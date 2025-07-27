Analyzing Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) and Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -3.01% N/A -8.01% Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Wayfair has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosus has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wayfair and Prosus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 1 11 14 2 2.61 Prosus 0 0 1 1 3.50

Wayfair currently has a consensus price target of $48.38, suggesting a potential downside of 25.96%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Prosus.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Prosus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $11.85 billion 0.71 -$492.00 million ($2.85) -22.93 Prosus $6.17 billion 52.68 $12.37 billion N/A N/A

Prosus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Summary

Wayfair beats Prosus on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company offers its products under the Three Posts and Mercury Row brand name. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Prosus

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.