Shipping Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 24th

Blackstone, Shopify, Etsy, United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, Canadian National Railway, and Rio Tinto are the seven Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate vessels for transporting goods by sea, such as container ships, bulk carriers, and tankers. Their market value is closely tied to global trade volumes and freight rates, making them sensitive to economic cycles, fuel costs, and changes in shipping capacity. Investors in shipping stocks seek exposure to the industry’s potential upside when demand for maritime transport and charter rates rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of BX traded up $6.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,828,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,365. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.65. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.61.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,489,353. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74.

Etsy (ETSY)

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Shares of ETSY traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,747,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,458. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,671. The company has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,829,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,882. The company has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,911. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,870. The company has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63.

