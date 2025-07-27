Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 453 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,539,000 after acquiring an additional 61,376 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,203,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genpact by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,848,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,288,000 after acquiring an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,175,000 after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,057,000 after acquiring an additional 271,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on G shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of G stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $87,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

