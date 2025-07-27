Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,555 Shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3661 per share. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UMC shares. Wedbush downgraded United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

