Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,155.7% during the 1st quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3%

IBM opened at $259.70 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.04.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

