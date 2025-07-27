Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,030,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,401,000 after buying an additional 115,249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $471,967,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,295,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,105,000 after buying an additional 100,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after acquiring an additional 589,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,471,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after acquiring an additional 133,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $70.53 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

