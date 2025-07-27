Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,154,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 39,575.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 254,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 253,677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 250,085 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,985,000 after purchasing an additional 208,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 205,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,239,000 after purchasing an additional 155,204 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,619.60. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $689.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $514.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.77. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $699.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

