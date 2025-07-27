Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 4,219 Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FOX by 457.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in FOX by 327.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,192,202.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,941.90. This trade represents a 22.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. Fox Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

