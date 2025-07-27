Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $120,000.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $5.50 on Friday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
