Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 2,866 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

MDYG stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

