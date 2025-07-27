Bryce Point Capital LLC Takes $785,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 833.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 13.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $41,947.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 84,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,405.76. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,771. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,731 shares of company stock worth $303,634. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

