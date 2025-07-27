Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,590 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,530 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,468,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,716 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.43 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.40.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.73.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

