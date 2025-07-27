BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Shares Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 106,366.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

