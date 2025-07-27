Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Vestment Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSD opened at $68.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $69.25.

About Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.