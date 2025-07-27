Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Sells 133 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $362.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $362.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

