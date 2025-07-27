Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 81,650.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 292.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In related news, COO Julie A. Huber sold 4,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 57,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,600.80. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.