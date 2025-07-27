Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $2,664,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 359.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of BATS BJAN opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $317.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

