Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 2,116 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 664.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 348,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after buying an additional 302,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 43,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 255,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after buying an additional 86,031 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $678.22 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

