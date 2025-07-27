Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Stock Position Decreased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 2.3% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,860,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,104,000 after buying an additional 265,129 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $3,811,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

