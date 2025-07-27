Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $112.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.00 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

