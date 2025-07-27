Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases 2,268 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POCT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 35,708 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 84,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT opened at $42.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $843.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $35.52 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

