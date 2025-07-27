Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Acquires 110,487 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,892,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,487 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 30.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $161,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the period. Master S Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after buying an additional 24,712 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,600,000 after buying an additional 182,548 shares during the period. Astra Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,000. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 2,127,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,173,000 after buying an additional 66,446 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

