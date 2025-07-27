Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,663,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,311,000 after buying an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,180,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,802,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,676,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 393,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after buying an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 288,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 229,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $53.35 and a 1-year high of $66.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

