Bellwether Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,436 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 285.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management Stock Performance
Shares of APO stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.73. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.
Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Global Management
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Crypto Skeptics Can Still Win Big With These Risk-Limiting ETFs
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Discounted Steel Stocks You Can DCA Into Today
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Could Baker Hughes Be an Unlikely Winner in Drone Defense Boom?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.