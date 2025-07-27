Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 36.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GHY opened at $13.01 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.

(Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.