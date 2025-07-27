Royce & Associates LP Sells 92,429 Shares of Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,429 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.32% of Legacy Housing worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth $698,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter worth about $2,245,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 117,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Legacy Housing by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

LEGH opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. Legacy Housing Corporation has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $548.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 32.15%.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

