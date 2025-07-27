Brookwood Investment Group LLC Buys New Stake in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the first quarter worth $1,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

