Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,201.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $551.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of -0.02. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 336,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,098. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,800. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jones Trading raised Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

