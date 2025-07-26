Motco Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Motco cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE TMO opened at $478.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $470.22. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

