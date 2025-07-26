Oak Thistle LLC Invests $258,000 in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $8,748,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Millrose Properties

In related news, Director Matthew B. Gorson purchased 7,500 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,238.40. The trade was a 91.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 8,750 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $408,667.60. The trade was a 154.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,750 shares of company stock worth $530,800.

Millrose Properties Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MRP opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter.

Millrose Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

