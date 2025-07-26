KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 100 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 73.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 91,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 33.1% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.10, for a total value of $784,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,619.60. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $465.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.60.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $689.44 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.92 and a 12-month high of $699.39. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.87.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

