KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in US Foods by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,304,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,369,000 after purchasing an additional 292,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $211,300,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $85.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

