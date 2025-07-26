Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,289.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $51.80 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $96.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

