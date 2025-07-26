Cosner Financial Group LLC Invests $204,000 in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Cosner Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $271.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $272.83.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

