FourThought Financial Partners LLC Purchases 966 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1%

HON opened at $224.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

