Motco Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Motco lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,098,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,035,989,000 after purchasing an additional 318,007 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,274,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $421.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.80 and its 200-day moving average is $462.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

